WOMEN’S FOOTBALL CUP: Asubo Gaffors in last 16 after beating Luweero Queens 4-0

Women Super League side, Asubo Gaffors have qualified for the round of 16 after thrashing Luweero Queens 4-0 in the round of 32. Fatuma Nakasumba scored a brace before Zaitun Namaganda and Nangozi Moureen added one each to give Asubo the three crucial points. Now Asubo joins Makerere University Ladies, UCU and Lady Cardinals, Kampala Queens, Riness SS and She Maroons at the round of 16 stage.