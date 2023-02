WOMEN’S FOOTBALL : Asuo Gafford beat Uganda Martyrs 3-1

In the FUFA Women's Super League games played today, Asubo Gafford Women's football club has piled more misery on Uganda Martyr, whipping them 3-1 in the super league at St. Gerald's Stadium in Lubaga. Uganda Martyrs is now set to win any fixture since the beginning of the second round last weekend. Elsewhere, Kawempe Muslim and Olila HS played out to a 1-1 all-draw in Soroti as was the case at Rines and UCU Lady Cardinals.