WOMEN’S AFCON QUALIFIERS: Crested cranes camp boosted by arrival of more players

The national women's football team the Crested Cranes' training at the FUFA technical center in Njeru got a lease of life this morning following the arrival of three key players in camp. Midfielder Riticia Nabbosa and forwards Fazila Ikwaput and Joanita Ainembabazi joined the rest of the players in camp from their clubs. Head coach Ayub Kiyinji's team is preparing for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier first leg, against Algeria due on Wednesday next week at the Fufa in Njeru.