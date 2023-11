Wakiso Hills Women's Football club clinches first victory in FUFA Women Super League

Wakiso Hills Women's Football Club secured their first win in the FUFA Women's Super League by defeating Asubo Gafford 3-1 at St. Mary's Stadium Kitende. Wakiso Hills now holds the seventh position on the table, while Gafford remains at the bottom with three losses. In another match, Kawempe Muslim and She Maroons played to a goalless draw in Luzira.