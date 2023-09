Wakiso Giants renew partnership With 1Xbet

On the Uganda Premier League side, Wakiso Giants has renewed their partnership with 1XBET for another year. The deal worth 371 million Shillings is a big boost to the purple Sharks who seek to better their ninth-place finish last season. Wakiso Giants will kick start their new season campaign this Sunday with a Uganda premier league game against Maroons FC at Kabaka Kyabagu stadium in Wakiso.