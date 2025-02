VOLLEYBALL: Nemostars upbeat ahead of Africa volleyball championships

Nemostars Volleyball Club will take part in the Africa Volleyball Club Zone Five Championship that starts February 26 in Kampala before turning their focus to their seventh Africa Club Championships in Misurata, Libya due April. Through the national league, the club has revealed its readiness to face clubs from Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, and South Sudan at the Zone Five competition.