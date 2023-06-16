Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Supreme Court judge, Arach-Amoko is dead
  • 2 National Uganda keen to wipe out cervical cancer
  • 3 National IGG grabs key Nandutu witnesses, trial hangs in balance
  • 4 National Dwarfism: Little people fight for their inclusion
  • 5 National US imposes visa restrictions on Ugandan officials