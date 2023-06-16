Volleyball federation closes players transfer window

The Uganda Volleyball Federation secretariat closed off the players transfer window last night with only seven transfer confirmed. Federation general secretary Godwin Ssenyondo says many transfers were still pending by deadline time last night but an arbitration committee will be set up to look into the objections. Women national championship winners OBB volleyball club saw losses three players to Ndejje Elites.The new national volleyball season serves off this weekend with the Aporu Akol Memorial tournament in Kumi district.