Vipers SC unveils Nikola Kavazovic as head coach

Former league champions Vipers Sports Club have unveiled Serbian tactician Nikola Kavazovic as their new head coach in a deal that will run for two years. Kavazovic comes to St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende with vast experience, having managed numerous clubs including Resnik FC, FC Istikol, and Saif FC. He will be replacing Livingstone Mbabazi, who left the role in April.