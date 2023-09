Vipers SC ready to defend title against Arua Hill in game week 2

Game week 2 of the Star Times Uganda Premier League resumes tomorrow as defending champions Vipers SC host at the St Mary's stadium in Kitende. The Venoms who got a win in their first league game will look to secure a fourth consecutive win over Arua Hill in the Uganda Premier League. Arua Hill on the other hand will look to getting back to winning ways after a 1-0 loss to Busoga United on the opening day.