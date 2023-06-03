Vipers SC crowned champions after beating Police in Uganda Cup final

Vipers SC walk away from the 2022/23 football season with a double after winning both the Uganda premier league. The Kitende-based side today beat Police fc 1 -0 to win the Uganda Cup final held at the Aki Bua stadium in Lira. Milton Karisa scored the only goal of the game in the first half to hand Coach Alex Isabirye a second successive Uganda Cup title. Isabirye won also it with BUL FC last year and guided the Jinja-based side to their first-ever continental football in the CAF confederations cup.