Victoria Pearls set sights on Kwibuka Women’s T20 in Kigali

The National Women’s Cricket National team, the Victoria Pearls is targeting to add the Kwibuka Women T20 title to their trophy cabin this season when they travel to Kigali in Rwanda next week to compete in the championship. The 9th edition of the annual Kwibuka Peace Tournament will take place in Kigali from the 10th to the 18th of June.