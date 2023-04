URU begins investigations into Heathen-Kobs game

The Uganda Rugby Union met with the management of Kobs Rugby Club in the process of investigating the circumstances that led to the premature end of the highly billed Lugogo derby between Heathens and Kobs. This after Kobs petitioned the Union protesting unfair play and accusing centre referee Ronnie Watimba of favouring their opponents in his officiation during the game.