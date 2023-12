URA FC vs. Express: Battle for victory in Lugazi showdown

URA FC and Express are set to clash today in what promises to be a closely contested encounter at Mehta Stadium in Lugazi. Both teams are entering the match on the back of defeats, with URA losing to Vipers and Express being beaten by Maroons at home. Under the guidance of new coach David Obua, URA has secured only one point in two games, and Obua is now eager to clinch his first win with the club