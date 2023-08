URA FC coach Sam Timbe dead

The football community mourns the passing of URA Football Club Coach Sam Timbe, who breathed his last at the Nakasero Hospital Intensive Care Unit. Earlier, the 69-year-old had been referred to St. Catherine Hospital, according to the club's brief statement. At the time of his death, URA was looking forward to Sunday's Fufa Super 8 fixture against KCCA.