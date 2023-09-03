UPSAA Games: Victories in volleyball and netball, football finals tomorrow

The Uganda Primary Schools Sports Association games entered the second last day in Mbarara City, with some teams coming out victorious in some games. Games concluded today included volleyball and netball, where Wakiso beat Masaka City by 2games to win the boys’ volleyball title, while Nansana beat Masaka 2-0 to win the girl's accolade. In the netball competition, Butambala beat Ssembabule 18-13 to claim the girl's U12 title and in the U14 category, Kyotera will be crowned champions after coming off a 12-9 win over Nansana with Wakiso district claiming the U16 title. The boy's football finals of all three categories will be played tomorrow Monday with the closing and awarding ceremony following.