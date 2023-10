UPDF Women's Handball team climbs to 3rd place with victory over Victoria University

The UPDF Women's Handball team has advanced from 4th to 3rd place in the national handball league standings by defeating Victoria University 29-25 in today's match held at the Police Children School in Kibuli. Makerere University Ladies remain at the bottom of the standings after a 16-20 loss to Kyambogo, while Kawanda Secondary School secured a 35-29 victory against Uganda Prisons.