UPDF's Tugume vs. American Catoe: Historic MMA showdown at Freedom City this Friday

The first-ever Mixed Martial Arts Professional fight will take place this Friday at Freedom City when UPDF's Titus Tugume takes on American Luis Catoe for the International MMA belt. The fighters who will face each other in a five-bout round were weighed today, with Tugume weighing 78 kilograms while Catoe weighed 76 kilograms. Fifteen undercard fights will take place as curtain-raisers.