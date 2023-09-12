UPDF Engineers win Football, Air Force lift Netball trophy

The UPDF Engineering department and Entebbe Air force have emerged winners of the fifth edition of the CDF football and netball cup respectively following the game's climax this afternoon at Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara city. This after the Engineering department beat Entebbe Air force 4 -1 on spot kicks following a one all draw in normal time in football moments after Air Force beat Bombo General Military Headquarters by 40 to 35 goals to win the netball title. Deputy CDF Lt. General Peter presided over the finals.