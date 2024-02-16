UNIVERSITY GAMES :Makerere beats UCU in football to reach semis

Makerere University football team got one foot into the semifinals of this year's University football league after beating Uganda Christian University 2 -1 in the first leg of the quarterfinal game played this morning in Makerere. Only 58 minutes of the game were played this morning following the postponement of the game last evening due a waterlogged pitch. The two sides were tied at one all when the match official called off the game. Dungu Nicholas scored the winning goal for Makerere in the second interval as they head to Mukono on Thursday 29th for the 2nd leg.