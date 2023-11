UNF President Babirye remanded to Luzira Prison over funds mismanagement charges

Embattled Uganda Netball Federation president, Sarah Babirye Kityo, has been remanded to Luzira prison by the anti-corruption court until tomorrow when the court will hear her bail application once again. Babirye, who first appeared in court today on charges of failure to account for government funds, boarded the bus to Luzira after her sureties failed to present authentic documents to the court.