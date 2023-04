Understanding the risks of Rugby

Rams Rugby Club player Jude Rwakayanga was recently discharged from the hospital following a successful surgery to relieve him of a life-threatening blood clot. At the same time Impis player Twaha Kyomuhendo, was forced to sit out of the last quarter of the season following a head injury that left him nursing a crack on the skull. Now, these and more cases instigated NTV sport to seek answers about safety in the sport of rugby.