Ugandan para-athletes have medal potential, says American Coach

American Wheelchair Sports coach, Peter Hughes, says Ugandan para-athletes have the potential to win medals on the international scene if they are given the right equipment and professional training. Mr. Hughes, who came to Uganda to provide technical assistance to Ugandan teams ahead of the Africa Paralympic games due in Accra Ghana this September, conducted a short training session with the para-basketball team at the indoor arena in Lugogo.