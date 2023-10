Ugandan duo advances to Women's Doubles Final in Badminton championship

Uganda's women's pair of Tracy Naluwoza and Fadillah Shamikah have advanced to the final of the Uganda International Badminton Championship after defeating UAE's Amy Ackerman and Deidre Laurens in the women's doubles semi-final held at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium. In another semi-final match, Husnah Kobugabe and Gladys Mbabazi were defeated by their Indian opponents in straight sets.