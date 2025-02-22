Ugandan bodybuilders set sights on PNBA World Cup after Dubai success

After winning gold medals at the IFBB Wawan Classic Dubai Beach Championships, Ugandan bodybuilders, including Godfrey Lubega and Swafalu Tamale, will now focus on the PNBA World Cup in June in Spain. Lubega, who was aiming for a Pro Card at the Dubai event, settled for a gold medal in the middleweight category, but he is not giving up on his dream. The duo was officially welcomed back today from the Dubai competition by the Uganda Bodybuilding Federation, which is also aiming to register more bodybuilders for the Spain World event.