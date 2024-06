Ugandan athletes seek Olympic qualification in Cameroon

Thirteen athletes are seeking to qualify for the Olympics through the 2024 Senior Africa Athletics Championships, which will take place from June 21 to 26 in Douala, Cameroon. The team will set off tonight for the event, which serves as the last qualifier for some athletes as the Olympics qualification window closes on June 30th. Uganda has so far qualified 20 athletes for the 2024 Paris Olympics starting in July.