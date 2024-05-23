Uganda Wildlife FC nears Big league qualification

Uganda Wildlife Authority Football Club has improved their chances of qualifying for the second-tier national league, the Big League, after securing a 1-1 draw away to Kiira United in the Buganda Regional League this evening. The game Rangers now need a draw at home against Free Star to make their maiden appearance in the Big League next season. However, Kiira United will need to beat Luwero away and hope that UWA loses to earn a place in the Big League next season.