Uganda University games: Track and hoops triumphs

Day four of the University Games witnessed remarkable performances in track and field athletics and basketball. Atyang Charity Mercy from the host institution, Uganda Christian University, secured victory in the 200m, while Openyo Pekere exhibited dominance in the 5,000m. In women's basketball, Makerere University Business School will compete for the Silver on the final day tomorrow. Team captain Asare Faith Patricia expressed that the competition has pushed them to their limits.