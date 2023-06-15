Uganda U-18 Women's Football Team gears up for CECAFA Youth Tournament in Nairobi

The Uganda U-18 National Women's Football Team has intensified preparations at the FUFA technical centre in Njeru ahead of the CECAFA Youth Tournament due in Nairobi this month. The team that started residential training this week will be captained by last season's Most Valuable Player Shakirah Nyinagahirwa and Hadijja Nandago as her assistant. The tournament is due to kick off on the 24th of June in Nairobi, Kenya.