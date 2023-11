Uganda U-15s seal unbeaten run with 4-0 win over Ethiopia in CECAFA

The Uganda National Boys Under-15 team has secured an unbeaten position in this year's CECAFA Junior Championship with a convincing 4-0 victory over Ethiopia in the final group game. Owen Mukisa scored a double, while Richard Okello and Enock Bagenda contributed a goal each, resulting in Ethiopia's elimination from the tournament.