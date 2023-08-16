Uganda sends large contingent to Rwanda for FEASSA games

Over one thousand three hundred participants were flagged off today to represent Uganda at the upcoming Games that will take place in Rwanda. This is the biggest contingent to ever represent the country and includes one thousand ninety nine students, one hundred 37 coaches and games teachers. Uganda will be looking to retain their dominance in the competition having topped the charts last year with18 gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze medals. The games are slated to run from the 19th to 27th of this month.