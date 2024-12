Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association approves UGX 11 billion budget for 2025

The Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association has passed a budget of UGX 11 billion for next year’s school sports calendar, aimed at facilitating competitions both locally and internationally. The budget was approved at the Association’s annual general assembly held at their Old Kampala offices, with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Sports, Dr. Kedrace Turyagyenda, in attendance.