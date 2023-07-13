Uganda's Women's Basketball team prepares for Afro-Women's Championship with new coach

The Head Coach of Uganda’s National Women's Basketball team 'the Gazelles,’ Alberto Atuna, conducted his first training session today at the team's camp in Lubowa following his arrival in the country from Spain yesterday. The Gazelles, who are preparing for the upcoming Afro-Women’s Basketball Championship due in Kigali, have been in camp for 9 days and will be looking to build up steam ahead of the tip-off on the 28th of July. The Gazelles qualified on a wildcard after finishing behind Egypt in the Afro-Zone 5 qualifiers that took place in Lugogo in February this year.