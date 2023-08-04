Uganda's Wasswa Ssali beats DR Congo opponent in Africa Boxing Championships

Uganda's lightweight boxer, Wasswa Ssali on Thursday defeated DR Congo boxer Idris Kitangila, in the semi-finals of the Africa Men's and Women's Championships in Yaounde, Cameroon, and now is assured of a UGX 54 million cash prize for the semi-final stage. Ssali is looking forward to a gold medal, in the hope of raising his cash yield even further. Meanwhile, Ugandan female Captain Emilly Nakalema has beaten Gomes Moreira of Cape Verde in the welterweight semi-finals and has now progressed to the finals. Erina Namutebi in the Light welter weight category has also progressed to the finals. Welterweight boxer Ukasha Matovu was stopped by DRC’s Zengala Boniface by a split decision to settle for a bronze medal with a cash prize of UGX 18 million.