Uganda's team for East Africa Secondary School games set for flag-off

Uganda’s continent to Rwanda for the East Africa Secondary school games will officially be flagged off tomorrow at the national council of sports headquarters in Lugogo. Uganda is due to be represented by a team of one thousand and three hundred students at the games that will take place in Huye district from 17 to 27th August.Girls football defending champions St Noah Girls School Zana are looking to retain the title and also win basketball and netball trophy.We spoke to the games teacher Micheal Ekiring who believes they have this time round assembled the best teams in the region.