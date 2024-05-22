Uganda's Sir Joseph Ssebatindira to compete in World Table Tennis Youth Championships

World Table Tennis Champion Sir Joseph Ssebatindira will represent Africa in the World Table Tennis Youth Championships starting on the 22nd of this month in Poland, Norway, and Sweden. Ssebatindira, the 9-year-old table tennis wonder kid from Uganda, and his coach, Alvin Katumba, were flagged off last evening at the National Council of Sports in Lugogo and will fly out today to Europe. Coach Alvin Katumba is confident that Ssebatindira is good enough to challenge the Europeans on their own turf.