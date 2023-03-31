Uganda’s royal giants high school to represent CECAFA

The Inaugural edition of the CAF African Schools Football Championship will take centre stage in Durban, South Africa from April 5 th to 8 th with the best teams representing the six CAF zones competing for the overall title. Uganda's Royal Giants High School won the right to represent the CECAFA region and are set to depart for Durban this Sunday. Now state minister for land Judith Nabakooba visited the team's camp in Kiwawu, Mityana district and contributed two million shillings to the team's fund raising.