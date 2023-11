Uganda's Rhinos advance to CECAFA U15 semifinals with 3-0 win

The Uganda Boy's U15 National Football Team, known as the Rhinos, secured a spot in the semifinals of this year's CECAFA U15 Championship by defeating South Sudan 3-0 at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru. Uganda's goals were scored by Frank Ssekanjako, Enock Bagenda, and Abdulshakur Babi. The Rhinos now lead Group A with six points from two games. In another Group A match played today, Ethiopia outscored Djibouti with an 8-1 victory.