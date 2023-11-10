Uganda's queen cranes begin FIFA U-20 world cup qualifiers against Senegal

The national under-20 women's football team, the Queen Cranes, will kick off their FIFA World Cup qualification campaign with an away match against Senegal tomorrow in the capital Dakar. The two sides will face each other again in Uganda at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru next weekend. The winner of the two-legged encounter will advance to the next stage. Uganda’s delegation, led by Agnes Mugena, arrived in Senegal this evening, just a day before the game. Mugena stated that the team is in good shape ahead of tomorrow’s match.