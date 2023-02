Uganda's Latib Muwonge beats Tanzania's Ally Mbukwa

Ugandan Superlight weight boxer Latib Muwonge extended his unbeaten run in professional boxing to six consecutive bouts following his unanimous decision victory over Tanzania's Ally Mbukwa in the ABU elimination this morning last night. Muwonge turns out for great strikers boxing promotions looks to challenge for the African title in April this year.