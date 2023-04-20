Uganda's Junior Boys Golf team qualifies for World Junior Championships

Uganda's Junior Boys Golf team have qualified for the World Junior Championships after coming 2nd behind South Africa in the Africa Junior golf championship that ended this evening at the Serena Golf course in Kigo. However, their girl counterparts were not as lucky because they failed to make the grade for the world championship due in Japan because they came last out of the four teams that took part in the girls’ category. Felix Manyindo was the par 72 Serena Golf Course in Kigo and now reports.