Uganda prepares for Algeria AFCON qualifier encounter

Algeria's National football team is set to arrive in Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda. Due to ongoing renovations at the Mandela national stadium in Nambole, the match will take place at the Japoma Stadium in Douala. The Uganda Cranes have already been in Cameroon for two weeks, making preparations for the upcoming game. Head coach Micho Sredojovic and captain Emanuel Okwi are determined to lead their team to a positive result against Algeria. Expectations are high as both sides gear up for an intense showdown in this crucial qualification encounter.