UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: NEC Dominates Busoga United; Kitara In 1-O0 In Over UPDF

NEC Football Club made two wins out of two outings so far on their debut in the Uganda Premier League thanks to today's 5 -0 win over Busoga United football club at the Omondi stadium in Lugogo. Meanwhile at Masindi stadium another newly promoted side Kitara Football Club secured a second league win after beating UPDF FC 1-0.