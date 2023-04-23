UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: KCCA secures 4-1 victory over SC Villa

Jackson Mayanja's stint as KCCA FC coach got off to a flying start with an impressive 4-1 win over rivals and table leaders SC Villa. Simon Kakonde and Saidi Mayanj gave KCCA a 2-0 lead by halftime. Charles Bbaale halved the deficit for the Jogoos before Rogers Mato restored KCCA's two-goal cushion. Substitute Julius Poloto put the game beyond SC Villa with a fourth in added time. The win moves KCCA to within 2 points of SC Villa who have played two games more.