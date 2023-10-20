UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: KCCA losing streak stretched to four by loss to Kitara

Jinja-based Bul FC has climbed to the top of the Uganda premier league log after a comfortable 3-0 win over Maroons FC at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru this evening. Debutants NEC FC too won their game at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo after defeating Army side UPDF by two goals to nil. Surging Kitara FC continued to impress as they got the better of KCCA FC by 3 goals to 1 in Masindi to register a fourth consecutive win of the season. KCCA FC on the other hand remain without a point from all the four Uganda premier league games they have played so far.