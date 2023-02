UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: KCCA beat Arua hill, Villa overpower Onduparaka

In football, Muhammad Shaban and Rodgers Mato have both scored as KCCA FC edged Arua hill 3-2 at Omondi Stadium in Lugogo to keep the title hopes alive. The win has moved KCCA up to 35 points. six above second-placed Bul FC. Elsewhere, SC Villa overcome Onduparaka FC by 2-1, while Maroons FC and Bright Stars played out to a goalless draw in Luzira.