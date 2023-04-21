UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: Jinja derby, Busoga united and Bul FC in 1-1 draw

Laban Tibita’s well taken penalty, seven minutes after recess canceled Ibrahim Kazindula’s first half goal to guide Busoga United to a one all draw against Jinja city rival BUL FC in the only Uganda premier league game played today. However BUL FC fan degenerated into a mob and tried to attack their technical team headed by Simon Masaba demanding their resignation. BUL FC has not won a game since the start of the second round of the league.Take a look at the highlights.