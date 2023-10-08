Uganda Premier League: Express piles more misery on KCCA

Express FC secured a 2-1 victory over KCCA FC in a Startimes Premier League match held at the Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo. Derrick Ngobi put Express FC ahead in the 22nd minute, but Muhammad Shaban equalized for KCCA just 8 minutes later. KCCA nearly took the lead when Openga Etiene struck the crossbar in the 74th minute. However, Isaac Wagoina capitalized on their missed opportunity, scoring the winning goal for Express FC with only 5 minutes left in the game.