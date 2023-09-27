UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE:Busoga united to host express FC in Njeru

Match week 3 of the Uganda Premier League kicks off tomorrow as Busoga United hosts Express FC at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru. Both sides will hope to get back to winning ways having failed to pick up maximum points in their previous league encounters. Express enter this fixture looking to make it a third consecutive league win over the Busoga side. In the other game tomorrow, Bright Stars will play URA FC at the Kavumba Recreation Grounds.