Uganda post Primary Schools Games in crucial stage

The Uganda Post Primary Schools games entered a crucial stage on Saturday in Mbarara City, with teams battling for places in the quarter-finals, semis, and finals in different disciplines. In U16 boys' Volleyball, title hopefuls Kumi district beat Mbarara district 2 - 0 to book a semifinal slot against Wakiso who eliminated Kanungu with a 2 - 0 win. Later, U16 Netball also entered the semifinal stage, where Wakiso who eliminated Rubirizi 30-2 in quarters, set up a semifinal tie against Maracha. Earlier, Maracha had beaten Butaleja by 12-8 and Buikwe eliminated Kyankwanzi by 18-15 to get to a semifinal meeting with Mpigi, who had earlier eliminated Masaka City 17-13.