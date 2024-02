Uganda Martyrs University and Nkumba University draw in UFL quarter-final

Reigning champions Uganda Martyrs University and Nkumba University played to a 1-1 draw in Entebbe in their quarter-final encounter of this year's University Football League. Ismael Lubega scored for the visitors in the first half before Akbal Ssentongo leveled matters for Nkumba University in the second interval. The return leg will be played next Tuesday in Nkozi.